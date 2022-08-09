Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

