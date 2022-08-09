Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
