Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

