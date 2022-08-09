Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.28% of Cadiz worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Cadiz by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Price Performance

CDZI opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

