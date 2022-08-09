Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

