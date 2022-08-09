Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 350 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

