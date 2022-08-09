Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

