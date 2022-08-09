Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

