Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 59607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.