Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$272,614.30 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,258,878.60.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,976.13.

On Friday, July 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,753.50.

On Wednesday, July 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 52,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40.

On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.

On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,455.69.

On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.

On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08.

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$266,082.10.

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$14.95 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$406.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

