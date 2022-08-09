Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 10,000 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £5,600 ($6,766.55).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 5,004 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,202.56 ($3,869.70).

TEAM Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LON TEAM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 55 ($0.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243. The stock has a market cap of £12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($0.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.36.

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

