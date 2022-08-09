Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.71. 2,339,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

