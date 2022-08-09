Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 26,235 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,801. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The stock has a market cap of C$95.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

