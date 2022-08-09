Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 26,235 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.1 %
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,801. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The stock has a market cap of C$95.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
