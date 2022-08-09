Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,381,785 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Corp Softbank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 54,680,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,958,328. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

