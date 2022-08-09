Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $5.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,663,396 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

