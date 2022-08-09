Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.68-$5.25 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

NSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.42. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

