Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $285.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day moving average is $236.08. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Insulet by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

