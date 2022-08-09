Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 15,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,945. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

