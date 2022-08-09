Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 72,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 58.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.