Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,845,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 110,122 shares during the last quarter.

HYG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,324,488. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

