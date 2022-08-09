Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.04.

