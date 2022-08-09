Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 149,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 875,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

