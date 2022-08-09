Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $55,104,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 408,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340,198. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

