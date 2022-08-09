Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 16,786 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 2,118,102 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.