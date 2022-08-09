Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 3,584 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.