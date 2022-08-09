Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.70. The company had a trading volume of 128,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,637. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

