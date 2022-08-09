Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 375.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

ICE opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

