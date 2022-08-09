International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.77 ($2.10).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 118.94 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 5,430,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.45. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.41).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

