Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95.83 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $95.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00033813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,698,918 coins and its circulating supply is 249,944,972 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

