Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95.83 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $95.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00033813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,698,918 coins and its circulating supply is 249,944,972 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
