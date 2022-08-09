Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 million.
Intevac Trading Down 1.0 %
IVAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.
