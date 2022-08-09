Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Announces Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Invacare Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Insider Transactions at Invacare

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,946,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 241,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 122,469 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

