Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 18,383 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

