Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 8th (AMGN, ASIX, BLK, BTG, CAPL, CCU, CGEN, CIA, CMCSA, CNTY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 8th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.