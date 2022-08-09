Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 8th (AMGN, ASIX, BLK, BTG, CAPL, CCU, CGEN, CIA, CMCSA, CNTY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 8th:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
