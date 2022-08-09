Investors Purchase High Volume of FaZe Call Options (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 11,510 call options.

FaZe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAZE traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,964. FaZe has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

