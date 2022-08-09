Investors Purchase High Volume of FaZe Call Options (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 11,510 call options.
FaZe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAZE traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,964. FaZe has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.74.
About FaZe
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FaZe (FAZE)
