IoT Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $527,214.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $527,214.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001446 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00067843 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

