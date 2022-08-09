IQeon (IQN) 1-Day Volume Hits $59,703.00

IQeon (IQN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $59,703.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,733.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00068795 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.