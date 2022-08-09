Iridium Price Reaches $0.0046 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Iridium has a market cap of $111,453.77 and approximately $38.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iridium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

