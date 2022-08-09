iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
