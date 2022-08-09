iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 36,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,726. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

