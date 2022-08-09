iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

