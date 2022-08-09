iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

