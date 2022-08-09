iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $77,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 263,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,517. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

