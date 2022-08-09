iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stake Lessened by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,190. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.