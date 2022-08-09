iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 68,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 536,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.64. 16,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

