iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lowered by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,102 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

