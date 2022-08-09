iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,564,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,152,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

