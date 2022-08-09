iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3,606.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

