iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.35. 16,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

