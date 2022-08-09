iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

