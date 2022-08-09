iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 148,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.