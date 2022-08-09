iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,147,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,877. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

